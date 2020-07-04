All apartments in Laurel
14403 SANDY RIDGE LN
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

14403 SANDY RIDGE LN

14403 Sandy Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14403 Sandy Ridge Lane, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 12/6. Luxury 3 BR / 3.5 BA, 3 leveL Townhouse. HW Flrs, SS appliances & granite countertops, recessed lights, ceiling fans, 2 car Garage &Tons of Natural Light. Open Floor Plan. LL Fam Rm with full BA & walk out to large yard. Spacious Deck/Balcony off DR. Close to I-95 and the ICC for easy commute, and mins from Laurel Towne Centre. Security system optional. Landlord pays HOA, trash. Pets allowed case by case basis. WIll be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Available 12/6/19 Apply online only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have any available units?
14403 SANDY RIDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have?
Some of 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
14403 SANDY RIDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN is pet friendly.
Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN offers parking.
Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have a pool?
No, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14403 SANDY RIDGE LN has units with dishwashers.

