14403 SANDY RIDGE LN

Amenities
AVAILABLE 12/6. Luxury 3 BR / 3.5 BA, 3 leveL Townhouse. HW Flrs, SS appliances & granite countertops, recessed lights, ceiling fans, 2 car Garage &Tons of Natural Light. Open Floor Plan. LL Fam Rm with full BA & walk out to large yard. Spacious Deck/Balcony off DR. Close to I-95 and the ICC for easy commute, and mins from Laurel Towne Centre. Security system optional. Landlord pays HOA, trash. Pets allowed case by case basis. WIll be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Available 12/6/19 Apply online only.