Amenities

parking recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Spacious condo in desirable community. Unit has newer hard floors, updated bathroom vanities, recently painted and a great wood burning fire place! Access to pools, playgrounds and short distance to Laurel Town Center. Secure building. Don't miss this one. Available for immediate occupancy so request your showing soon! Rent includes water, condo fee, and 1 Reserved parking space. App fee $40/adult payable to Square One Properties.