14226 BOWSPRIT LANE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this stunning sun filled GEM of a condo in highly sought after neighborhood of The Vistas 2 of Laurel. This meticulously maintained 1,324 sqft. condo boast of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies ...1 off of kitchen and 1 off of the master bedroom, loft which can be used as an office, family room, studio, or 3rd bedroom, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, marble wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new carpet throughout and cathedral ceilings. All kitchen appliances will be replaced with new appliances. This property is centrally located near schools, shopping, transportation and restaurants. SELLER REQUEST 620 PLUS CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL APPLICATIONS.