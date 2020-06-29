All apartments in Laurel
14226 BOWSPRIT LANE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

14226 BOWSPRIT LANE

14226 Bowsprit Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14226 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this stunning sun filled GEM of a condo in highly sought after neighborhood of The Vistas 2 of Laurel. This meticulously maintained 1,324 sqft. condo boast of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies ...1 off of kitchen and 1 off of the master bedroom, loft which can be used as an office, family room, studio, or 3rd bedroom, eat-in kitchen with granite countertop, marble wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, freshly painted, new carpet throughout and cathedral ceilings. All kitchen appliances will be replaced with new appliances. This property is centrally located near schools, shopping, transportation and restaurants. SELLER REQUEST 620 PLUS CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL APPLICATIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have any available units?
14226 BOWSPRIT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have?
Some of 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14226 BOWSPRIT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE offer parking?
No, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have a pool?
No, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have accessible units?
No, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14226 BOWSPRIT LANE has units with dishwashers.
