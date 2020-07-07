All apartments in Laurel
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE

14211 Greenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14211 Greenview Drive, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely nice colonial located on the 18th hole of the former golf course. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Large Master with Master Bath coupled with 3 other good sized bedrooms. Great for entertaining with upgraded kitchen appliances and granite counter top that overlook the family room/den with fireplace and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14211 GREENVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

