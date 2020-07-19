14029 Vista Drive #183C

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Beautiful 1BR/1BA Spiral Steps Leading Upper Level To Open Loft Condo in Laurel, MD - Stunning 1 BR/1BA condo home available now in Laurel, MD. This beautiful condo home features laminate wood flooring throughout a living/dining room combo with vaulted ceilings, a decorative wood fireplace, and bay windows. The kitchen has modern white appliances, a pass through breakfast bar, dishwasher and mounted microwave. The bedroom has matching flooring with plenty of closet storage space, with a full hall bath. A spiral staircase leads to an open upper level loft, with additional crawl space for storage. Enjoy a private balcony off of the dining room.



Sorry, no pets.



Contact Aaron at 240-338-1649 for details or to schedule an appointment or email athompson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624221)