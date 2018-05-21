1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE

Amenities

Recently painted large home available for rent January 1st. Hardwood foyer and family room. Large kitchen with double ovens, kitchen island & separate breakfast room. Large family room with gas fireplace. Private office on main level. Five bedrooms upstairs. Large owners suite with full bath featuring separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with rec room, full bath, storage and lots of space to make your own private space. Wide well walk out exit to the basement.