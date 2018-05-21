All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE

1402 Northern Lights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1402 Northern Lights Drive, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Recently painted large home available for rent January 1st. Hardwood foyer and family room. Large kitchen with double ovens, kitchen island & separate breakfast room. Large family room with gas fireplace. Private office on main level. Five bedrooms upstairs. Large owners suite with full bath featuring separate shower and tub, and large walk-in closet. Fully finished lower level with rec room, full bath, storage and lots of space to make your own private space. Wide well walk out exit to the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park