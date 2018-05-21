All apartments in Largo
10709 Birdie Ln
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10709 Birdie Ln

10709 Birdie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Birdie Lane, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous 5 BR/ 3.5 BA Single Family in Upper Marlboro. Step into a spaciously tiled foyer with access to the living area with wood flooring and separate dining. The gourmet kitchen eat-in-kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Additional living space is off of the kitchen which is great for entertaining. Enjoy the outdoors from the deck! Upstairs the master suite has walk-in closet, private bath and plenty of natural light. There are three additional bedrooms on this level and access to an additional hall bath. The finished lower level of the home has a bedroom and full bath as well! Enjoy access to the fully fenced backyard from this level or sit under the deck and cool off!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5463168)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Birdie Ln have any available units?
10709 Birdie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10709 Birdie Ln have?
Some of 10709 Birdie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Birdie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Birdie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Birdie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Birdie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln offer parking?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln have a pool?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln have accessible units?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Birdie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Birdie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
