10709 Birdie Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous 5 BR/ 3.5 BA Single Family in Upper Marlboro. Step into a spaciously tiled foyer with access to the living area with wood flooring and separate dining. The gourmet kitchen eat-in-kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar. Additional living space is off of the kitchen which is great for entertaining. Enjoy the outdoors from the deck! Upstairs the master suite has walk-in closet, private bath and plenty of natural light. There are three additional bedrooms on this level and access to an additional hall bath. The finished lower level of the home has a bedroom and full bath as well! Enjoy access to the fully fenced backyard from this level or sit under the deck and cool off!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5463168)