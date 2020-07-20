10260 PRINCE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

HOT PRICE, WONT LAST!! Welcome to your quiet retreat in Upper Marlboro! This 5 bedroom residence features 2 levels of comfort and space with an updated interior and a 2-tiered outdoor entertainment oasis. The location is perfect for commuters, just minutes from I-495 and right around the corner from the metro in DC. Complete with a $20,000 water proofing on 1st floor exterior walls, updated brand new high grade ceramic tile on 1st floor. All bedrooms upstairs featuring new sound proofed laminate installed, hardwood floors throughout common spaces, and appliances less than 2 years old. Home also features 2 patios, 5 Private entrances, privacy trees, new tilt in double pane windows, new electric heater and ducting, outdoor space for recreation or further development, and separate garage ideal for workshop.