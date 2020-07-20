All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

10260 PRINCE PLACE

10260 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10260 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
HOT PRICE, WONT LAST!! Welcome to your quiet retreat in Upper Marlboro! This 5 bedroom residence features 2 levels of comfort and space with an updated interior and a 2-tiered outdoor entertainment oasis. The location is perfect for commuters, just minutes from I-495 and right around the corner from the metro in DC. Complete with a $20,000 water proofing on 1st floor exterior walls, updated brand new high grade ceramic tile on 1st floor. All bedrooms upstairs featuring new sound proofed laminate installed, hardwood floors throughout common spaces, and appliances less than 2 years old. Home also features 2 patios, 5 Private entrances, privacy trees, new tilt in double pane windows, new electric heater and ducting, outdoor space for recreation or further development, and separate garage ideal for workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10260 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10260 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10260 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10260 PRINCE PLACE offers parking.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10260 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10260 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
