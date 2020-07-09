10101 Prince Place 303

Amenities

Located near the Capital Beltway and within 59 mins of Annapolis and Baltimore. 3 major airports are close-by. This is a walk-able community...an Elementary School, two shopping centers, PG Comm College, The UM Medical Center, and the Largo library are all within walking distance. Transpo is too easy with bus stops in front and back of the complex; the Largo Metro is also within walking distance. The unit features two large bedrooms with ceiling fans (12x17') & (12x11'), two full bathrooms, a breakfast nook, an in-unit washer/dryer and all the UTILITIES are INCLUDED in the price of the rent!...but wait, there's more, It is cable ready, there's ample storage two (4x6') storage closets, loads of parking, 1 assigned parking spot and 2 parking permits, and finally...a new HVAC system. These are a few of the many features of this condo. Must have rental references. Agree to a current home visit, and monthly property inspections. NO PETS. Must have renters insurance on day of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed



