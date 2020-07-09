All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10101 Prince Place 303

10101 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very close to EVERYTHING! - Property Id: 9322

Located near the Capital Beltway and within 59 mins of Annapolis and Baltimore. 3 major airports are close-by. This is a walk-able community...an Elementary School, two shopping centers, PG Comm College, The UM Medical Center, and the Largo library are all within walking distance. Transpo is too easy with bus stops in front and back of the complex; the Largo Metro is also within walking distance. The unit features two large bedrooms with ceiling fans (12x17') & (12x11'), two full bathrooms, a breakfast nook, an in-unit washer/dryer and all the UTILITIES are INCLUDED in the price of the rent!...but wait, there's more, It is cable ready, there's ample storage two (4x6') storage closets, loads of parking, 1 assigned parking spot and 2 parking permits, and finally...a new HVAC system. These are a few of the many features of this condo. Must have rental references. Agree to a current home visit, and monthly property inspections. NO PETS. Must have renters insurance on day of lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9322
Property Id 9322

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

