6912 STANDISH DRIVE

Amenities
Lovely updated cape cod available immediately. Enjoy the many features that this four bedroom, two full bath home has to offer, including a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and a living/dining room with beautiful laminate wood floors. The fully fenced back yard offers lots of privacy. The minimum income required to rent this property is $71,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($1950). There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property.