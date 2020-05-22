All apartments in Landover
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

6912 STANDISH DRIVE

6912 Standish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Standish Drive, Landover, MD 20784
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely updated cape cod available immediately. Enjoy the many features that this four bedroom, two full bath home has to offer, including a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and a living/dining room with beautiful laminate wood floors. The fully fenced back yard offers lots of privacy. The minimum income required to rent this property is $71,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($1950). There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have any available units?
6912 STANDISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have?
Some of 6912 STANDISH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 STANDISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6912 STANDISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 STANDISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 STANDISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 STANDISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785

