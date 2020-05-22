6912 STANDISH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely updated cape cod available immediately. Enjoy the many features that this four bedroom, two full bath home has to offer, including a kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and a living/dining room with beautiful laminate wood floors. The fully fenced back yard offers lots of privacy. The minimum income required to rent this property is $71,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military), and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($1950). There are no pets and no smoking allowed in the property.