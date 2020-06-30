2603 Fire House Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 BR Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Step into a spacious living area with wood floors, and great natural light. Fully loaded kitchen with modern appliances and great cabinet storage space. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level and a full updated bathroom. The upper level of the home has two additional bedrooms as well as a hall bath! Unfinished lower level, great for storing items. Spacious backyard that is fully fenced.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



