Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2603 Fire House Rd

2603 Fire House Road · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Fire House Road, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 BR Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Step into a spacious living area with wood floors, and great natural light. Fully loaded kitchen with modern appliances and great cabinet storage space. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level and a full updated bathroom. The upper level of the home has two additional bedrooms as well as a hall bath! Unfinished lower level, great for storing items. Spacious backyard that is fully fenced.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5472253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Fire House Rd have any available units?
2603 Fire House Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 2603 Fire House Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Fire House Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Fire House Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Fire House Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd offer parking?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd have a pool?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd have accessible units?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Fire House Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Fire House Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

