Landover, MD
2309 TUEMMLER AVE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

2309 TUEMMLER AVE

2309 Tuemmler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Tuemmler Avenue, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom home completely remodelled. Voucher applicants welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have any available units?
2309 TUEMMLER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 2309 TUEMMLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2309 TUEMMLER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 TUEMMLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE offers parking.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have a pool?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 TUEMMLER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 TUEMMLER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
