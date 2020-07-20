All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139

1827 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1827 Village Green Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 level Condo Townhome close to Shopping and transportation. Voucher applicants welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have any available units?
1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 currently offering any rent specials?
1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 pet-friendly?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 offer parking?
Yes, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 offers parking.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have a pool?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 does not have a pool.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have accessible units?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 VILLAGE GREEN DR #X-139 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia