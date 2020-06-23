All apartments in Lake Arbor
9902 SASSAFRAS LANE

9902 Sassafras Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9902 Sassafras Lane, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to owners pride. Well cared for and upgraded kitchen. Huge Master Bedroom that can fit two master bedrooms, luxury bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double sink, 3 upgraded toilets in all bathrooms, ceiling fans with remote controls, Walk in closet in Master bedroom, New Granite Counter with Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded Kitchen faucets. Beautiful upgraded wood floor on main level, tons of parking spaces and garage entrance from the back of the property. Property is available now. Agent must accompany their clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have any available units?
9902 SASSAFRAS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have?
Some of 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9902 SASSAFRAS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does offer parking.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have a pool?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have accessible units?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9902 SASSAFRAS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
