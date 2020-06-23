9902 SASSAFRAS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to owners pride. Well cared for and upgraded kitchen. Huge Master Bedroom that can fit two master bedrooms, luxury bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double sink, 3 upgraded toilets in all bathrooms, ceiling fans with remote controls, Walk in closet in Master bedroom, New Granite Counter with Stainless Steel Appliances and upgraded Kitchen faucets. Beautiful upgraded wood floor on main level, tons of parking spaces and garage entrance from the back of the property. Property is available now. Agent must accompany their clients.