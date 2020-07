Amenities

Beautiful condo with Lake view and spiral staircase leading to loft,fireplace,soaking tub with jets, and spacious open kitchen. Unit has a deck for outside enjoyment. Two nice size bedrooms with walk-in closet. Walking distance to Metro and Largo Town Center. Available for immediate occupancy.