8921 TOWN CENTER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo right next to the new UM Capital Region Medical Center and Largo Metro Station in the gated Cameron Grove Community. This unit features freshly painted walls throughout, new bedroom carpets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double master bedroom closets. While the community offers a walling path, playground, and gazebo on the water.Contact us to set an appointment!*One Year Lease required *$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over *Background and Credit Check Required.