Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

717 Sky Bridge Dr

717 Sky Bridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

717 Sky Bridge Dr, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
717 Sky Bridge Dr Available 07/01/20 Amazingly Beautiful End-Unit 4BR/3FB/1HB/2GAR Largo Town Home - Built in 2019 - Spacious and Bright - Welcome to this luxurious and spacious four bedroom 3.5 baths and two car garage end-unit townhome. ## VISIT THE VIDEO TOUR AT: https://www.LargoNow.com ## Enjoy amazing features of this lovely home. Spacious, bright and open main level with three exposures, hardwood floor, overhead custom lighting, gourmet stainless steel and granite kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Large dining room area with walk-out to the balcony, charming living room with adjacent powder room.The upper level features gorgeous large master suite with custom walk-in closet and attached luxurious master bath. The master bath features both a soaking tub and a shower, double vanity with granite counter tops and custom lighting. The two other bedrooms on this level are spacious and pleasant. For maximum convenience the laundry closet is located on this bedroom level. The lower level is fully finished with a bonus den or fourth bedroom with an adjacent full bath. Inviting foyer with coat closet and access to the two car garage. AMAZING LOCATION About half a mile from Largo town center, 1 mile to Largo Town Center Metro, close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants and local recreation parks. Easy access to major commuter routes. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have any available units?
717 Sky Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have?
Some of 717 Sky Bridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Sky Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
717 Sky Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Sky Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Sky Bridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 717 Sky Bridge Dr offers parking.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Sky Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 717 Sky Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 717 Sky Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Sky Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Sky Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Sky Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

