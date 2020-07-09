Amenities

717 Sky Bridge Dr Available 07/01/20 Amazingly Beautiful End-Unit 4BR/3FB/1HB/2GAR Largo Town Home - Built in 2019 - Spacious and Bright - Welcome to this luxurious and spacious four bedroom 3.5 baths and two car garage end-unit townhome. ## VISIT THE VIDEO TOUR AT: https://www.LargoNow.com ## Enjoy amazing features of this lovely home. Spacious, bright and open main level with three exposures, hardwood floor, overhead custom lighting, gourmet stainless steel and granite kitchen with an island and breakfast bar. Large dining room area with walk-out to the balcony, charming living room with adjacent powder room.The upper level features gorgeous large master suite with custom walk-in closet and attached luxurious master bath. The master bath features both a soaking tub and a shower, double vanity with granite counter tops and custom lighting. The two other bedrooms on this level are spacious and pleasant. For maximum convenience the laundry closet is located on this bedroom level. The lower level is fully finished with a bonus den or fourth bedroom with an adjacent full bath. Inviting foyer with coat closet and access to the two car garage. AMAZING LOCATION About half a mile from Largo town center, 1 mile to Largo Town Center Metro, close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants and local recreation parks. Easy access to major commuter routes. Welcome home.



(RLNE5799314)