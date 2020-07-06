1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD

Amenities
Woodview Village Multilevel Condo with garage - Property Id: 160205
Located in prestigious Mitchellville, Maryland, the property is an ~ 1700 square foot brick front 4 level condominium with 2 BR, 2 and 1/2 BA and 1 car garage located in a full amenities community w/ club house, pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Home has newly installed central AC and gas heating (March 2020) open plan main level w/kitchen, dining, family room, gas fireplace and 1/2 bath:perfect entertaining or hang out space. Spacious upstairs features 2 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths (master BA en suite w/ double sinks, seperate shower & Jacuzzi tub) and laundry room. Located minutes from the Capital Beltway you'll enjoy convenient access to shops and restaurants at nearby Woodmore ( Wegmans, Nordstrom Rack, Costco, numerous restaurants) & Largo Town Centers, FEDEX Field, Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, and Watkins Regional Park, featuring more than 850 acres of parks w/ softball, football/soccer field, 2 outdoor basketball courts, 4 lighted outdoor & 5 indoor tennis courts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160205
Property Id 160205
(RLNE5701274)