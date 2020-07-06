All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD

1713 Silverbell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Silverbell Circle, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Woodview Village Multilevel Condo with garage - Property Id: 160205

Located in prestigious Mitchellville, Maryland, the property is an ~ 1700 square foot brick front 4 level condominium with 2 BR, 2 and 1/2 BA and 1 car garage located in a full amenities community w/ club house, pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. Home has newly installed central AC and gas heating (March 2020) open plan main level w/kitchen, dining, family room, gas fireplace and 1/2 bath:perfect entertaining or hang out space. Spacious upstairs features 2 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths (master BA en suite w/ double sinks, seperate shower & Jacuzzi tub) and laundry room. Located minutes from the Capital Beltway you'll enjoy convenient access to shops and restaurants at nearby Woodmore ( Wegmans, Nordstrom Rack, Costco, numerous restaurants) & Largo Town Centers, FEDEX Field, Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, and Watkins Regional Park, featuring more than 850 acres of parks w/ softball, football/soccer field, 2 outdoor basketball courts, 4 lighted outdoor & 5 indoor tennis courts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160205
Property Id 160205

(RLNE5701274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have any available units?
1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have?
Some of 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD offers parking.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD has a pool.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have accessible units?
No, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1713 Silverbell Cir, Bowie, MD has units with air conditioning.

