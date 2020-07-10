All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:55 PM

11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE

11306 Southlakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11306 Southlakes Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding home in pristine condition in much sort after Southlake.Home has dining room and an eat in kitchen with like new appliances. Finished basement with another full bath and new carpeting throughout the home. All this and an attached garage and a nice deck Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have any available units?
11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

