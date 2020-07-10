Outstanding home in pristine condition in much sort after Southlake.Home has dining room and an eat in kitchen with like new appliances. Finished basement with another full bath and new carpeting throughout the home. All this and an attached garage and a nice deck Also listed for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have any available units?
11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.