11306 SOUTHLAKES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding home in pristine condition in much sort after Southlake.Home has dining room and an eat in kitchen with like new appliances. Finished basement with another full bath and new carpeting throughout the home. All this and an attached garage and a nice deck Also listed for sale.