All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 10500 Foxridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
10500 Foxridge Ct
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

10500 Foxridge Ct

10500 Foxridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10500 Foxridge Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
10500 Foxridge ct Bowie MD, 20721
Apartment Rental Special: $1500
2 large bedrooms| 2 full baths| 2100 sq ft.
Looking for two responsible adults to move in immediately, or individuals that are willing to share a huge living space. NO SMOKING.
I have a two bedrooms basement apartment, which is ideal for individuals that want to be I a shared living space. The space is approximately 2100 sq ft. with each bedroom that is 700 sq ft. alone, and the master bedroom has it’s own bath and shower.
The unit is completely furnished, beds, couches and Wi-Fi is complimentary. You must be willing to sign a 12- month lease, however, short-term leases would be considered (with slight increases). Monthly rent will be $1500. Security deposit of $1500 will be due at lease signing with first month rent due at move-in. (Move-in special until the end of January). We also are running a special for University of Maryland Medical employees for a reduction in rent.
Student wanting to pay for the semester are welcome. Utilities (gas, electric, water) are not included and range between 100-135 per month.
The location: popular things within a 10 min drive or less
Woodmore Towne Center (Wegmans, Costco, Kobe’s Steak House, Copper Canyon, Navy Federal, etc.) Six Flags America Theme Park. Prince George’s Community College, Largo Metro Station (Blue and Silver line), FedEx Football Field (Home of the Washington Redskins), University of Maryland Prince George’s County Capital Reginal Hospital.
To be considered as a tenant you will have to complete an online application through TransUnion that includes a background and credit history check (which you are responsible for paying at a cost of $45). Common sense explanations are accepted for any background and credit issues. You will also have to talk with the current roommates to make sure there is a fit there.
Call Mrs. Goode for more information to schedule a viewing at 240-305-9017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have any available units?
10500 Foxridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 10500 Foxridge Ct have?
Some of 10500 Foxridge Ct's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Foxridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Foxridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Foxridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Foxridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct offer parking?
No, 10500 Foxridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Foxridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have a pool?
No, 10500 Foxridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 10500 Foxridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Foxridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10500 Foxridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10500 Foxridge Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University