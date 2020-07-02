Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished range Property Amenities internet access

10500 Foxridge ct Bowie MD, 20721

Apartment Rental Special: $1500

2 large bedrooms| 2 full baths| 2100 sq ft.

Looking for two responsible adults to move in immediately, or individuals that are willing to share a huge living space. NO SMOKING.

I have a two bedrooms basement apartment, which is ideal for individuals that want to be I a shared living space. The space is approximately 2100 sq ft. with each bedroom that is 700 sq ft. alone, and the master bedroom has it’s own bath and shower.

The unit is completely furnished, beds, couches and Wi-Fi is complimentary. You must be willing to sign a 12- month lease, however, short-term leases would be considered (with slight increases). Monthly rent will be $1500. Security deposit of $1500 will be due at lease signing with first month rent due at move-in. (Move-in special until the end of January). We also are running a special for University of Maryland Medical employees for a reduction in rent.

Student wanting to pay for the semester are welcome. Utilities (gas, electric, water) are not included and range between 100-135 per month.

The location: popular things within a 10 min drive or less

Woodmore Towne Center (Wegmans, Costco, Kobe’s Steak House, Copper Canyon, Navy Federal, etc.) Six Flags America Theme Park. Prince George’s Community College, Largo Metro Station (Blue and Silver line), FedEx Football Field (Home of the Washington Redskins), University of Maryland Prince George’s County Capital Reginal Hospital.

To be considered as a tenant you will have to complete an online application through TransUnion that includes a background and credit history check (which you are responsible for paying at a cost of $45). Common sense explanations are accepted for any background and credit issues. You will also have to talk with the current roommates to make sure there is a fit there.

Call Mrs. Goode for more information to schedule a viewing at 240-305-9017