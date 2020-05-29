All apartments in Konterra
7404 Frostwood Cir

7404 Frostwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Frostwood Circle, Konterra, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Lovely 3 BR/3BA Single Family in Laurel! Step into a spacious foyer with wooden floors that opens into a bright dining area. Separate living area with a decorative fireplace and tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage space. Immediate access to a beautiful patio, with and backyard access. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite, with generous closet space and a modern bathroom with separate standing shower. There are two additional bedrooms with neutral colors and great closet space. Full hall bathroom with built-in storage.

-Community for 55+ and over

-Close to shops and dining

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5764151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have any available units?
7404 Frostwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7404 Frostwood Cir have?
Some of 7404 Frostwood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Frostwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Frostwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Frostwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Frostwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir offer parking?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have a pool?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 Frostwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 Frostwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
