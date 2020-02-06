14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking clubhouse fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Absolutely stunning former Torino Model Home is now available for lease! This Ryan home comes with all of the bells and whistles and offers over 6,000 Finished Sq Ft. Tenants will enjoy 5 BR, 5.5BA, Luxury Kitchen and finished basement with Recreation Room and Wet Bar. Just move in and enjoy! Close to 95, Commuter Rail, Ft Meade, DC & Baltimore. Corporate Leases Welcome! Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 yrs old. Available for immediate occupancy! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet deposit is required.