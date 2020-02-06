All apartments in Konterra
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE

14202 Bentley Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14202 Bentley Park Drive, Konterra, MD 20707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Absolutely stunning former Torino Model Home is now available for lease! This Ryan home comes with all of the bells and whistles and offers over 6,000 Finished Sq Ft. Tenants will enjoy 5 BR, 5.5BA, Luxury Kitchen and finished basement with Recreation Room and Wet Bar. Just move in and enjoy! Close to 95, Commuter Rail, Ft Meade, DC & Baltimore. Corporate Leases Welcome! Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 yrs old. Available for immediate occupancy! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet deposit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
What amenities does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14202 BENTLEY PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
