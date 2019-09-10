112 FIRETHORN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Top-to-Bottom Renovated 3BR, 2BA ground level condo in Kettering. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, ceramic floor, new SS appliances. Entire condo including 3 BRs has wood floors. MBR w/attached new full bathroom, ample closet space; and 2 more BRs w/hallway new bath. Living Room w/gleaming floors, recess lights, moldings and patio door leading to private backyard. Washer & Dryer in condo. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Close to Largo metro, Town center, amenities, schools, shopping, 495, DC and several major routes. Agent is the owner. No pets, smoking. *** Please don't call listing agent for showings. You need to get your agent to show the property ***