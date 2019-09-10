All apartments in Kettering
112 FIRETHORN COURT
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

112 FIRETHORN COURT

112 Firethorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

112 Firethorn Court, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Top-to-Bottom Renovated 3BR, 2BA ground level condo in Kettering. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, ceramic floor, new SS appliances. Entire condo including 3 BRs has wood floors. MBR w/attached new full bathroom, ample closet space; and 2 more BRs w/hallway new bath. Living Room w/gleaming floors, recess lights, moldings and patio door leading to private backyard. Washer & Dryer in condo. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Close to Largo metro, Town center, amenities, schools, shopping, 495, DC and several major routes. Agent is the owner. No pets, smoking. *** Please don't call listing agent for showings. You need to get your agent to show the property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have any available units?
112 FIRETHORN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have?
Some of 112 FIRETHORN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 FIRETHORN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
112 FIRETHORN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 FIRETHORN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 112 FIRETHORN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT offer parking?
No, 112 FIRETHORN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 FIRETHORN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have a pool?
No, 112 FIRETHORN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have accessible units?
No, 112 FIRETHORN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 FIRETHORN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 FIRETHORN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 FIRETHORN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
