3717 Dupont Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator

Available 07/01/20 Single Family home in trendy Kensington - Property Id: 277540



This 11 year old home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large living/gathering room, separate dining room, and table-space kitchen, charming front porch. Full, finished basement, washer and dryer and central air conditioning too. It is located at the end of a tree lined cul de sac in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood.



Centrally located in the heart of the trendy town of Kensington, ranked by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in the US. This home is within walking distance to MARC train and METRO bus stops, and in between Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Wheaton and Washington, DC. Kensington has that small town feel yet close to all of DC.



The school district includes Richard Montgomery which is ranked as the 8th best out of 220 public high schools in the State of Maryland.



Fresh paint throughout the interior, professionally cleaned and disinfected.



For a virtual tour of the house, please visit tour.TruPlace.com/property/2295/86553/

No Pets Allowed



