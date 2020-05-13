904 S BELGRADE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1.5 level split in the heart of Kemp Mill, a subdivision in Silver Spring, MD. Home features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. The Master bedroom suite includes two closets and a private bathroom. Large Family room on entry level with vaulted ceilings. Awesome open concept kitchen and dining area. The back door to yard and slider to the large open back yard.Main level two bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level with washer and dryer. Home in highly sought after location. Just a few blocks from public transportation, a full-service shopping center, houses of worship. Several parks in the neighborhood. Perfect commuter home: convenient to Redline Wheaton Metro; 495, 270, ICC and more