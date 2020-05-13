All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:26 PM

904 S BELGRADE RD

904 South Belgrade Road · No Longer Available
Location

904 South Belgrade Road, Kemp Mill, MD 20902

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1.5 level split in the heart of Kemp Mill, a subdivision in Silver Spring, MD. Home features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. The Master bedroom suite includes two closets and a private bathroom. Large Family room on entry level with vaulted ceilings. Awesome open concept kitchen and dining area. The back door to yard and slider to the large open back yard.Main level two bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level with washer and dryer. Home in highly sought after location. Just a few blocks from public transportation, a full-service shopping center, houses of worship. Several parks in the neighborhood. Perfect commuter home: convenient to Redline Wheaton Metro; 495, 270, ICC and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

