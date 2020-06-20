300 Avedon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and there are two ovens in the kitchen and great cabinet space . There is a 2 car garage, shed and floored attic for storage. There is a covered back porch the back yard backs to wooded common area . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Andreas Galanis at 410-591-7278 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord .