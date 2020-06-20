All apartments in Joppatowne
300 Avedon Court

300 Avedon Court · (410) 591-7278
Location

300 Avedon Court, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in quiet court in Harford County. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and there are two ovens in the kitchen and great cabinet space . There is a 2 car garage, shed and floored attic for storage. There is a covered back porch the back yard backs to wooded common area . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Andreas Galanis at 410-591-7278 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Avedon Court have any available units?
300 Avedon Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Avedon Court have?
Some of 300 Avedon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Avedon Court currently offering any rent specials?
300 Avedon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Avedon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Avedon Court is pet friendly.
Does 300 Avedon Court offer parking?
Yes, 300 Avedon Court does offer parking.
Does 300 Avedon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Avedon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Avedon Court have a pool?
No, 300 Avedon Court does not have a pool.
Does 300 Avedon Court have accessible units?
No, 300 Avedon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Avedon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Avedon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Avedon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Avedon Court has units with air conditioning.
