Amenities

pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very spacious townhome with updates! Newer kit with plenty of cabinets and counter top. Beautiful laminated flooring throughout. 2 huge master beds with ample closets. Sliders from living room to fenced in yard. Minutes to community water park which has boat ramps. fishing pier, gazebo and walking trails. Pets under 50 lbs. pet deposit $300, add. $25 per mo. per pet. Perfect location near 95& 40.