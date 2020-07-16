6304 HAMPTON PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground guest parking

Watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/dpLSsbTczXE NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS. Good credit and qualifications are a must! No smoking allowed. Seeking long term tenants. Must see 3 finished level town home in sought after Willowood! Just renovated in June 2020: NO carpeting throughout - all hardwoods and new vinyl plank floors; freshly painted w/designer colors; eat-in kitchen w/refinished cabinets, granite counters and new built-in microwave; sunken living room w/wood burning fireplace; main level powder room w/pedestal sink; all upper level bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors; master bathroom w/double sinks, skylight, soaking tub and separate shower; fully finished lower level w/expansive rec room, new easy care vinyl plank wood floor, bonus room which could be an ideal home office, 3rd full bathroom and storage/laundry room; all new brushed nickel light fixtures and faucets; all new commodes and blinds; relax on the rear deck and enjoy the view backing to trees; fenced rear yard; reserved parking and ample guest parking. 3 community playgrounds and walking paths. An amazing location to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and commuter routes such as Rt 100 and I-95. Zoned for sought after Bellow Springs ES! NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS.