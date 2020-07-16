All apartments in Ilchester
Find more places like 6304 HAMPTON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ilchester, MD
/
6304 HAMPTON PLACE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6304 HAMPTON PLACE

6304 Hampton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ilchester
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6304 Hampton Place, Ilchester, MD 21075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
guest parking
Watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/dpLSsbTczXE NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS. Good credit and qualifications are a must! No smoking allowed. Seeking long term tenants. Must see 3 finished level town home in sought after Willowood! Just renovated in June 2020: NO carpeting throughout - all hardwoods and new vinyl plank floors; freshly painted w/designer colors; eat-in kitchen w/refinished cabinets, granite counters and new built-in microwave; sunken living room w/wood burning fireplace; main level powder room w/pedestal sink; all upper level bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors; master bathroom w/double sinks, skylight, soaking tub and separate shower; fully finished lower level w/expansive rec room, new easy care vinyl plank wood floor, bonus room which could be an ideal home office, 3rd full bathroom and storage/laundry room; all new brushed nickel light fixtures and faucets; all new commodes and blinds; relax on the rear deck and enjoy the view backing to trees; fenced rear yard; reserved parking and ample guest parking. 3 community playgrounds and walking paths. An amazing location to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and commuter routes such as Rt 100 and I-95. Zoned for sought after Bellow Springs ES! NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have any available units?
6304 HAMPTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ilchester, MD.
What amenities does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have?
Some of 6304 HAMPTON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 HAMPTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6304 HAMPTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 HAMPTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ilchester.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 HAMPTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 HAMPTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ilchester 2 BedroomsIlchester Apartments with Balconies
Ilchester Apartments with GaragesIlchester Apartments with Parking
Ilchester Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDTakoma Park, MDEldersburg, MDCape St. Claire, MDGarrison, MDSummerfield, MDKemp Mill, MD
Leisure World, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDOverlea, MDBrock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDRiviera Beach, MDKettering, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreWashington Adventist University
Coppin State University