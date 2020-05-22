All apartments in Hyattsville
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
6206 Editors Park Dr
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

6206 Editors Park Dr

6206 Editors Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Editors Park Drive, Hyattsville, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6206 Editors Park Dr Available 03/01/20 New Townhome w/ Rooftop Terrace 10 Minute Walk to Prince George's Plaza Metro! - Welcome to your beautiful new townhome in an amazing location right near Prince George's Plaza!

The main level features an incredible kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining room, living room, half bathroom, tall ceilings, deck and tons of windows to welcome in sunlight. There's nothing like it!

The next level has 2 bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. Nobody has to share a bathroom!

The top level offers a substantial master suite, another living/family room that leads out onto the rooftop terrace. Enjoy amazing views as you drink your morning coffee or sip a cold drink on a hot day.

E-mail Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this fantastic home today!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric
Sorry, no pets
No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4460092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have any available units?
6206 Editors Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
Is 6206 Editors Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Editors Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Editors Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr offer parking?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have a pool?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 Editors Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 Editors Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
