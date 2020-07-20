5700 Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Glenn Jones are proud to introduce this Magnificent 3 level townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Big open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, huge pantry, dining room, living room, with gas fireplace. Bright, energy efficient LED lightbulbs throughout the entire home. Washer & Dryer in unit. Water, Trash, and security alarm are included in the rent!!! 1 reserved parking space. Gorgeous rooftop terrace with stunning aerial views, great for BBQ's, tanning, or hosting a spectacular 4th of July with multi-city views of fireworks! Community fob controlled fitness center. Entertainment room with pool table, foosball & bar area, available for private rental, or free for first come first serve basis. Great NEW restaurants including Bus Boy & Poets, chipotle, and much more. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. To schedule a tour Text or call Glenn at 2404984477