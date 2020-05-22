All apartments in Howard County
Find more places like 6817 Creekwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Howard County, MD
/
6817 Creekwood Ct
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

6817 Creekwood Ct

6817 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6817 Creekwood Court, Howard County, MD 21029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
RENT TO OWN - 2 Year Option to BUY
Credit Problems - OK

This is a Rent to Own property (Only). The Lease comes with a (2) Year Option to Buy requiring an (initial) Minimum Down Payment of $40,000 that will CREDIT THE HOME PRICE plus first months lease $4.400 for keys.

Regardless of what's stopping you from getting a mortgage loan today, our program puts you on the path to home ownership. Credit Repair is available to get you mortgage ready within the option time-frame.

Initial Down: $40,000
HOME PRICE: $829,900 when purchased.

DESCRIPTION:
Rent to own 6,200 sq. ft., 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home in the desirable Clarksville Hunt community. Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, dual stairs, sun-bathed Palladian windows, and crown molding & decorative lighting throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, & a sunroom adjacent to the kitchen. Directly off the kitchen is an impressive two-story family room highlighted by a beautiful fireplace with stone accents.

The outsized Master Bedroom has a sitting room, walk in closet & luxury Master Bath. Three additional spacious bedrooms, en suite and dual entry baths, complete the upper sleeping areas. There is a fifth bedroom and full bath in the lower level. The finished lower level also provides the ultimate recreational space for the entire family. Attached 3-car garage, expansive backyard deck, patio & landscaped grounds and excellent area schools makes this the perfect home for the entire family.

Enjoy close proximity to Maple Lawn and Columbia for shopping, dining and entertainment. Major commuter routes include Rt. 32, Rt. 29, and I-95.

(RLNE5623903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have any available units?
6817 Creekwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
What amenities does 6817 Creekwood Ct have?
Some of 6817 Creekwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Creekwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Creekwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Creekwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6817 Creekwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Creekwood Ct offers parking.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6817 Creekwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have a pool?
No, 6817 Creekwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6817 Creekwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Creekwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6817 Creekwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6817 Creekwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102
Savage, MD 20763
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls
Elkridge, MD 21075
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDEldersburg, MDArbutus, MDIlchester, MDDamascus, MDOdenton, MDFort Meade, MD
Maryland City, MDLaurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDJessup, MDElkridge, MDSavage, MDMontgomery Village, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDLeisure World, MDSykesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College