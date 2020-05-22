6817 Creekwood Ct

Amenities

RENT TO OWN - 2 Year Option to BUY

Credit Problems - OK



This is a Rent to Own property (Only). The Lease comes with a (2) Year Option to Buy requiring an (initial) Minimum Down Payment of $40,000 that will CREDIT THE HOME PRICE plus first months lease $4.400 for keys.



Regardless of what's stopping you from getting a mortgage loan today, our program puts you on the path to home ownership. Credit Repair is available to get you mortgage ready within the option time-frame.



Initial Down: $40,000

HOME PRICE: $829,900 when purchased.



DESCRIPTION:

Rent to own 6,200 sq. ft., 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home in the desirable Clarksville Hunt community. Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, dual stairs, sun-bathed Palladian windows, and crown molding & decorative lighting throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, center island, breakfast bar, & a sunroom adjacent to the kitchen. Directly off the kitchen is an impressive two-story family room highlighted by a beautiful fireplace with stone accents.



The outsized Master Bedroom has a sitting room, walk in closet & luxury Master Bath. Three additional spacious bedrooms, en suite and dual entry baths, complete the upper sleeping areas. There is a fifth bedroom and full bath in the lower level. The finished lower level also provides the ultimate recreational space for the entire family. Attached 3-car garage, expansive backyard deck, patio & landscaped grounds and excellent area schools makes this the perfect home for the entire family.



Enjoy close proximity to Maple Lawn and Columbia for shopping, dining and entertainment. Major commuter routes include Rt. 32, Rt. 29, and I-95.



(RLNE5623903)