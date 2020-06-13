/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:37 AM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD
Hillcrest Heights
2915 FAIRLAWN STREET
2915 Fairlawn Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD
Wonderful home located in a desired location. Just walking distance from shopping and public transportation with close access to major highways. Available for immediate occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Heights
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.
Congress Heights
1901 Savannah Pl SE
1901 Savannah Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1275 sqft
Savannah - Property Id: 299335 3 bedroom 2 full bath house available in July. 2 bds/1ba on the top floor and a newly renovated basement with 1bd/1ba, separate entrance. W/D included. Quiet and friendly street, Metro less than 1 mi.
Congress Heights
1900 Savannah Place
1900 Savannah Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stylish in Southeast - Upgraded Townhouse! - Property Id: 293711 Platinum Dwellings presents this renovated brick end-unit townhouse nestled in the Randle Heights subdivision of Southeast DC with tons of upgrades.
Suitland-Silver Hill
3419 Bonita Street
3419 Bonita Street, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
Available 06/15/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Brick , Single Family Home - Property Id: 226645 Lovely 3 Bedrooms- Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood -- APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI ** W/ 1 Yr lease.. Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS 620 Min. Credit.
Congress Heights
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1
3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14 Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.
Randle Heights
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.
Randle Heights
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE
2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5200 sqft
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking.
Randle Heights
3216 28TH STREET SE
3216 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
600 sqft
Lovely and quaint Three Bedroom, One Bathroom apartment in Randle Heights neighborhood. Home also provides large living and huge back yard great for entertaining.
3235 15TH PLACE SE
3235 15th Place Southeast, Washington, DC
Great value! Semi-detached, three-level, 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome features eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, storage, huge yard and private parking. Master Suite has walk-in closet and private bath.
Congress Heights
1113 Trenton PL SE
1113 Trenton Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful energy efficient Congress Heights four-story 3 bd/4.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Hillcrest Heights
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Coral Hills
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1972 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Crystal City Shops
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1751 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Crystal City Shops
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,670
1286 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,737
1448 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
