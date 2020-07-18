All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Hillcrest Heights, MD
2808 Keith Street
2808 Keith Street

2808 Keith Street · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Keith Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Three Level TH Perfect Starter Home - Temple Hills - Property Id: 113994

This is a perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living. This home offers three finished levels; entry level has living/dining room combo, cozy kitchen, & a powder room. Retreat to the upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Head to the basement where you will find a secondary family room or entertainment space, laundry room and lots of storage; plus off street parking and nice fenced backyard.

Close to shopping, three metro stations and all major thoroughfares. Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113994
Property Id 113994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Keith Street have any available units?
2808 Keith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2808 Keith Street have?
Some of 2808 Keith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Keith Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Keith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Keith Street pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Keith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2808 Keith Street offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Keith Street offers parking.
Does 2808 Keith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 Keith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Keith Street have a pool?
No, 2808 Keith Street does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Keith Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 Keith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Keith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Keith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Keith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Keith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
