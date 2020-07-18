2808 Keith Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking some paid utils range

Three Level TH Perfect Starter Home - Temple Hills - Property Id: 113994



This is a perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living. This home offers three finished levels; entry level has living/dining room combo, cozy kitchen, & a powder room. Retreat to the upstairs where you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Head to the basement where you will find a secondary family room or entertainment space, laundry room and lots of storage; plus off street parking and nice fenced backyard.



Close to shopping, three metro stations and all major thoroughfares. Tenant pays rent and utilities (Electricity, Gas & Water). Call 202-655-4050 today to schedule your private tour.



Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113994

No Pets Allowed



