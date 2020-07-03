All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2704 GAITHER

2704 Gaither Street · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Gaither Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous single family home. It offers two levels ,5 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, one car garage. Enormous master bedroom with walk in closets, huge gourmet open kitchen, hardwood floor on main level, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, and brand new stainless still appliances. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. super location, close to Andrew Air force base, metro station, shopping center and National Harbor. You will not be disappointed. Requirements to qualify: Income restriction, good credit, recent pay stubs, rental verification, two months bank statements, and 2 years minimum lease,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 GAITHER have any available units?
2704 GAITHER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2704 GAITHER have?
Some of 2704 GAITHER's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 GAITHER currently offering any rent specials?
2704 GAITHER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 GAITHER pet-friendly?
No, 2704 GAITHER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2704 GAITHER offer parking?
Yes, 2704 GAITHER offers parking.
Does 2704 GAITHER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 GAITHER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 GAITHER have a pool?
No, 2704 GAITHER does not have a pool.
Does 2704 GAITHER have accessible units?
No, 2704 GAITHER does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 GAITHER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 GAITHER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 GAITHER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 GAITHER does not have units with air conditioning.

