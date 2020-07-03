2704 GAITHER

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous single family home. It offers two levels ,5 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, one car garage. Enormous master bedroom with walk in closets, huge gourmet open kitchen, hardwood floor on main level, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, and brand new stainless still appliances. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom. super location, close to Andrew Air force base, metro station, shopping center and National Harbor. You will not be disappointed. Requirements to qualify: Income restriction, good credit, recent pay stubs, rental verification, two months bank statements, and 2 years minimum lease,