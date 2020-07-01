2633 Colebrooke Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave carpet

End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 276066



$1350/mo. Housing assistance program welcomed~ Tenant pays gas and electricity.

Townhouse Condominium complete with hardwood floors throughout the house, new carpet in bedrooms. Joint deck in back, parking lot on the side of the property.

**In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders. If you are interested in a tour of the property, we can do alternatives, such as virtual tours and/or video consultations.



In-person tours can be arranged with a sincere interest in moving forward, one person at-a-time, no children permitted at viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276066

No Pets Allowed



