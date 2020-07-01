All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

2633 Colebrooke Dr

2633 Colebrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Colebrooke Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 276066

$1350/mo. Housing assistance program welcomed~ Tenant pays gas and electricity.
Townhouse Condominium complete with hardwood floors throughout the house, new carpet in bedrooms. Joint deck in back, parking lot on the side of the property.
**In-person tours may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders. If you are interested in a tour of the property, we can do alternatives, such as virtual tours and/or video consultations.

In-person tours can be arranged with a sincere interest in moving forward, one person at-a-time, no children permitted at viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276066
Property Id 276066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have any available units?
2633 Colebrooke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have?
Some of 2633 Colebrooke Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Colebrooke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Colebrooke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Colebrooke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Colebrooke Dr offers parking.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have a pool?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have accessible units?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 Colebrooke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 Colebrooke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

