2233 ANVIL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated accessible carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

PRICE REDUCED!!! Here It IS!!! THE Rental you've been waiting for!!! You Can Move-In before Valentines Day!!! Or celebrate the New Year (2019) comfortably settling into this, "Super-Clean"...Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. This lovely town home has just had brand new carpeting installed in all of the upper level rooms to include the stairwell. The entire home has been re-painted. The unit features ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The bathrooms have all been updated and the back yard has a brand new 6 ft. privacy fence. You can keep your wardrobe spotless by using the state of the art All-In-One Washer/Dryer also featured in this unit. It cleans and dries your clothing all in "One-Cycle". To top it all off...This rental is located in a quiet neighborhood "inside the Beltway" and within walking distance of the Southern Avenue Metro Station. You definitely don't want to miss out on this amazing rental!!! Call or visit us online to schedule a showing TODAY!!!