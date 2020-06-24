All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2233 ANVIL LANE

2233 Anvil Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Anvil Lane, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
PRICE REDUCED!!! Here It IS!!! THE Rental you've been waiting for!!! You Can Move-In before Valentines Day!!! Or celebrate the New Year (2019) comfortably settling into this, "Super-Clean"...Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. This lovely town home has just had brand new carpeting installed in all of the upper level rooms to include the stairwell. The entire home has been re-painted. The unit features ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The bathrooms have all been updated and the back yard has a brand new 6 ft. privacy fence. You can keep your wardrobe spotless by using the state of the art All-In-One Washer/Dryer also featured in this unit. It cleans and dries your clothing all in "One-Cycle". To top it all off...This rental is located in a quiet neighborhood "inside the Beltway" and within walking distance of the Southern Avenue Metro Station. You definitely don't want to miss out on this amazing rental!!! Call or visit us online to schedule a showing TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have any available units?
2233 ANVIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2233 ANVIL LANE have?
Some of 2233 ANVIL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 ANVIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2233 ANVIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 ANVIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2233 ANVIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE offer parking?
No, 2233 ANVIL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 ANVIL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have a pool?
No, 2233 ANVIL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 2233 ANVIL LANE has accessible units.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 ANVIL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 ANVIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 ANVIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
