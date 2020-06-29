2226 AFTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Extensive Renovation, Immediately Available - New paint & carpet throughout, New fridge & water heater. New vinyl flooring in kitchen. Hardwood floors on main level living & dining rooms. Large basement rec room, Jacuzzi bathtub. Washer & Dryer included in rental. Gas Heating & Stove, Electric Central A/C. Parking on property for up to 2 vehicles inside fenced perimeter. Enormous fenced yard with old-growth trees and shed. Walking distance to Southern Ave and Naylor Road metro stations.