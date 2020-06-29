All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

2226 AFTON STREET

2226 Afton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Afton Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extensive Renovation, Immediately Available - New paint & carpet throughout, New fridge & water heater. New vinyl flooring in kitchen. Hardwood floors on main level living & dining rooms. Large basement rec room, Jacuzzi bathtub. Washer & Dryer included in rental. Gas Heating & Stove, Electric Central A/C. Parking on property for up to 2 vehicles inside fenced perimeter. Enormous fenced yard with old-growth trees and shed. Walking distance to Southern Ave and Naylor Road metro stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 AFTON STREET have any available units?
2226 AFTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2226 AFTON STREET have?
Some of 2226 AFTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 AFTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2226 AFTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 AFTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2226 AFTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2226 AFTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 AFTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2226 AFTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2226 AFTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 AFTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 AFTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2226 AFTON STREET has units with air conditioning.

