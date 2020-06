1185 GREAT OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER. A QUICK DRIVE TO ANNAPOLIS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-97. THIS COTTAGE STYLE HOME FEATURES AN IDEAL CORNER LOT POSITION, OVERSIZED ENTERTAINERS DECK WITH PAVER PATIO, MASTER SUITE WITH GREAT VIEWS, LARGE WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS WITH FIREPLACES LEADING TOWARDS THE OUTDOOR SETTING. AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1ST. SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE. DON'T MISS OUT! STEP INSIDE AND BE IMPRESSED! OPEN HOUSE EVERYDAY - CALL FOR TIMES. $2,800, MONTHLY!