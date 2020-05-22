All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway

8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse present an upgraded townhouse 9'ft + ceilings with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, (GE Oven/Range, Refrigerator, and Built-in Microwave) and granite countertops! Half bathroom and HW floors wall to wall , and an attached 1 car garage with a driveway. The second floor includes 3 spacious high ceiling bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS and a DOUBLE VANITY bathroom. This gorgeous home also includes a laundry room with a large washer/dryer. This location is walking distance to Greenbelt Metro but a shuttle is also available, 5 minutes away from 495 & Baltimore Washington Pkwy, and walking distance to Greenbelt shopping center and dining! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call or text Jon Bass at 703-349-9919 for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have any available units?
8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have?
Some of 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway offers parking.
Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have a pool?
No, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
