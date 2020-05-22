8105 Greenbelt Station Parkway

Amenities

Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse present an upgraded townhouse 9'ft + ceilings with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, (GE Oven/Range, Refrigerator, and Built-in Microwave) and granite countertops! Half bathroom and HW floors wall to wall , and an attached 1 car garage with a driveway. The second floor includes 3 spacious high ceiling bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom features TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS and a DOUBLE VANITY bathroom. This gorgeous home also includes a laundry room with a large washer/dryer. This location is walking distance to Greenbelt Metro but a shuttle is also available, 5 minutes away from 495 & Baltimore Washington Pkwy, and walking distance to Greenbelt shopping center and dining! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call or text Jon Bass at 703-349-9919 for further information.