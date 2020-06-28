8042 Lakecrest Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill tennis court

Wonderful, Cozy 2 Bd Greenbelt Condo Parking and Storage Inc. - Renters Warehouse presents a wonderful 2 bd home that has been well-kept and is ready for the right tenant. The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms and tons of closet space with in unit laundry, it also has a separate dining room and independent living room. The property also has 2 outside areas porch areas for lounging and an electric grill for your bbq'ing needs. The neighborhood is fantastic there is plenty of kids play areas with in walking distance and has a tennis court just across the street, also the forth of July fireworks are completely amazing and can be seen right out the front door.



$50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge



Equal Housing Opportunity. Call Regina at 703.855.1954



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5042213)