Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

8042 Lakecrest Dr.

8042 Lakecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8042 Lakecrest Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Wonderful, Cozy 2 Bd Greenbelt Condo Parking and Storage Inc. - Renters Warehouse presents a wonderful 2 bd home that has been well-kept and is ready for the right tenant. The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms and tons of closet space with in unit laundry, it also has a separate dining room and independent living room. The property also has 2 outside areas porch areas for lounging and an electric grill for your bbq'ing needs. The neighborhood is fantastic there is plenty of kids play areas with in walking distance and has a tennis court just across the street, also the forth of July fireworks are completely amazing and can be seen right out the front door.

$50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge

Equal Housing Opportunity. Call Regina at 703.855.1954

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5042213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have any available units?
8042 Lakecrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have?
Some of 8042 Lakecrest Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 Lakecrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Lakecrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Lakecrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 Lakecrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8042 Lakecrest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
