7804 Hanover Pkwy. (Unit 302)

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Lovely 2BR/2BA Condo Home in Greenbelt, MD - Lovely 2BR/2BA Condo Home in Greenbelt, MD Condo has a entry landing area with tiled flooring, carpeted living room and separate dining area, kitchen/dining room combo with hardwood flooring, plenty of cabinet storage space, and all appliances including dishwasher. Separate hall closets, including laundry, with two spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with walk in closet, and full master bath with tub/shower. Full hall bath with updated lighting and tub/shower.



Looking to relax, enjoy the private sunroom balcony.



Contact Tiffany J at 301-789-6991 or tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4845630)