Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

Location

7712 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo in Historic Greenbelt! Walk inside to a bright living room/dining room combo with laminate wood flooring throughout and direct access to your back deck! The updated kitchen has ample counter/cabinet space, a dishwasher, and a mounted microwave. There are two spacious bedrooms with huge closets and natural light as well as an updated bathroom with a tub/shower combo! There is also a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience!

Community offers assigned parking, access to pool, and other ammenities!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have any available units?
7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have?
Some of 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 offers parking.
Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have a pool?
Yes, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 has a pool.
Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Hanover Pkwy Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.

