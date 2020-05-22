All apartments in Greenbelt
Location

135 Northway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom/3 bathroom detached home in Greenbelt
Exceptional single family detached house in a quiet, private, large wooded area - Short distance to local schools, UMCP, NASA and highways

Property highlights:

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished lower level for additional living space
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck or front patio
- Big driveway and plenty of street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants, and entertainment
- Large separate storage space on the lower level
- Walking trail behind the house
- No cats

Available Now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4855523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Northway Rd have any available units?
135 Northway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
Is 135 Northway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
135 Northway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Northway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Northway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 135 Northway Rd offer parking?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not offer parking.
Does 135 Northway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Northway Rd have a pool?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 135 Northway Rd have accessible units?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Northway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Northway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Northway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

