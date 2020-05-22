135 Northway Rd

Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom/3 bathroom detached home in Greenbelt
Exceptional single family detached house in a quiet, private, large wooded area - Short distance to local schools, UMCP, NASA and highways
Property highlights:
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished lower level for additional living space
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck or front patio
- Big driveway and plenty of street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants, and entertainment
- Large separate storage space on the lower level
- Walking trail behind the house
- No cats
Available Now!
(RLNE4855523)