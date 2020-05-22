135 Northway Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Fantastic 4 bedroom/3 bathroom detached home in Greenbelt

Exceptional single family detached house in a quiet, private, large wooded area - Short distance to local schools, UMCP, NASA and highways



Property highlights:



- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished lower level for additional living space

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck or front patio

- Big driveway and plenty of street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants, and entertainment

- Large separate storage space on the lower level

- Walking trail behind the house

- No cats



Available Now!



