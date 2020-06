Amenities

Updated baths with dated vanities & lighting. kitchen with newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Off street parking and carport. Screened porch off main living area. 2 family rooms one on main with fire place and another in the basement. large storage laundry area. ++Pictures from previous time vacant++~~Dogs only case by case~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.~~Instructions in documents for on line application. As is unless you note contingencies on application.