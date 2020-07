5104 GLENN DALE WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT****THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE(PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES) *** EXTREMELY BEAUTIFUL DECORE*** FIRST FLOOR UPON ENTRY HAS 20FT PLUS CEILINGS IN THE FOYER W/ CUSTOM LIGHTING & CUSTOM TILE **** LOVELY LIVING ROOM AREA W/ FIREPLACE*LIKE NEW PLUSH BERBER CARPET***FRENCH DOORS LEADING INTO OFFICE AREA WITH CUSTOM SHELVING** 1/2 BATH **GO UPSTAIRS TO SEE **BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CABINETS IN THE EAT IN KITCHEN** ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN* W/ SITTING AREA, DISH WASHER** REFRIGERATOR ** GAS STOVE *** WASHER AND DRYER ** FORMAL DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/ BAY WINDOW, CROWN MOLDING, CHAIR MOLDING** UP ONE MORE LEVEL ***(3) NICE SIZE BEDROOMS BEDROOMS * MASTER BEDROOM W/MASTER BATH TUB AND SHOWER *WALK IN CLOSET** CUSTOM TILE CARPET ON THE LOWER LEVEL** CROWN MOLDING** FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM****FENCED IN BACK YARD **ALARM SYSTEM **GARAGE** EAT IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE *** THIS HOME TURN KEY ***CSS