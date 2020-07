Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW, Large, Spacious Floor Plan. Highly upgraded top unit boasts gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters. Enormous master suite with two large walk-ins and luxury bath with Roman shower. Highly energy efficient, smart T-stat, wired with/for latest technology. Unique location gives direct view of outdoor green space/rec area for monitoring little ones. Very close to schools, shopping and several government agencies. Clean, Vacant & Immediately Available.