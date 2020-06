Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Lanham!



Property highlights



- Beautiful hardwood throughout main floor

- Modern bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Rear 2nd level balcony off bedroom

- Attached 1 car garage with additional spot

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- No Pets



Available End of September!



