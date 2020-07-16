Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

549 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glenmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2824 sqft
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12623 FARNELL DRIVE
12623 Farnell Drive, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated home. Eat-in kitchen has updated cabinets & granite counters, fireplace, and doors to rear patio and yard. There are beautiful wood floors throughout, two renovated bathrooms, one on each level.
Results within 1 mile of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,425
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12802 ATHERTON DRIVE
12802 Atherton Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1514 sqft
A MUST SEE...Two Level Brick Detached S/F Home in QUIET, WELL-KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD! 3 Bed/2 Bath w/Hardwood Floors. The Fully Finished Lower Lvl is filled with Natural Light from its many Windows.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3817 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3817 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1457 sqft
Whole house in the process of being freshly painted! Large and beautiful two level brick townhouse condo in a gated community with 3 bedrooms and 2 and one half bath.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER
11504 Clairmont View Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
IMPECCABLE bright, airy and open brick front townhouse in sought after CLAIRMONT VIEW COMMUNITY! Gorgeous kitchen w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas burner, 42'' CHERRY cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.

1 of 24

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3346 HEWITT AVENUE
3346 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
982 sqft
Beautifully remodeled open concept condominium with lots of upgrades including gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops and breakfast bar, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
3303 Moline Road
3303 Moline Road, Wheaton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2244 sqft
Please click here to apply RECENTLY REMODELED HOME!!! Totally UPGRADED!! Open concept floorplan. Youll love sitting outside in the yard. If you love gardening, vegetable garden beds will remain with RAIN BARREL in fully fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
22 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,636
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,414
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,651
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
20 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,371
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,611
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
22 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,580
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Glenmont, MD

"Don't wanna wonder what it's all about / I'm just workin' for a livin' singin' with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind / Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong" - Maryland by Vonda Shepard

Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glenmont, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glenmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

