3011 Bonview Ln

3011 Bonview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Bonview Lane, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Move-in ready now. Beautiful, newly remodeled, private 1Bed/1Bath walk-out apartment in SFH located in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood. COMPLETELY FURNISHED with mostly new furniture. Great area convenient to DC, Rockville, Bethesda and downtown Silver Spring. Minutes to I-495, ICC/MD200, Glenmont Metro (Red Line) and public transportation.

The open floor plan has a private entrance fronted by a ~150sf patio. It offers ~1000sf of living space that includes: king-sized bed sleeping, a spa-like walk-in shower, partial kitchen, living room with queen sofa sleeper, dining and desk/study areas, ample closet and storage space and an in-unit washer/dryer. Kitchen outfitted with microwave, convection oven, and new appliances including dishwasher, sink/garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator and stand-alone ice maker. All kitchen supplies, small appliances, bedding and towels included.

Available on a month-to-month (4 week) basis for with security deposit. 1 month minimum stay. Includes all utilities, WiFi, cableTV, monthly maid service and private driveway or street parking.

Single occupancy. Not suitable for children or pets. No smoking. No parties or overnight guests without advance notice.

Valid Drivers License/ID/Passport required. Employment and income verification; references and background checks conducted. Background check fee ( may be required. Once approved, security deposit will hold the apartment. Rent is due upon move-in and thereafter every 4 weeks. At least a 4 week move out notice is requested for month-to-month rentals. A cleaning fee will be assessed at move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

