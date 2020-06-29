3011 Bonview Ln

Amenities

Move-in ready now. Beautiful, newly remodeled, private 1Bed/1Bath walk-out apartment in SFH located in a quiet and safe residential neighborhood. COMPLETELY FURNISHED with mostly new furniture. Great area convenient to DC, Rockville, Bethesda and downtown Silver Spring. Minutes to I-495, ICC/MD200, Glenmont Metro (Red Line) and public transportation.



The open floor plan has a private entrance fronted by a ~150sf patio. It offers ~1000sf of living space that includes: king-sized bed sleeping, a spa-like walk-in shower, partial kitchen, living room with queen sofa sleeper, dining and desk/study areas, ample closet and storage space and an in-unit washer/dryer. Kitchen outfitted with microwave, convection oven, and new appliances including dishwasher, sink/garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator and stand-alone ice maker. All kitchen supplies, small appliances, bedding and towels included.



Available on a month-to-month (4 week) basis for with security deposit. 1 month minimum stay. Includes all utilities, WiFi, cableTV, monthly maid service and private driveway or street parking.



Single occupancy. Not suitable for children or pets. No smoking. No parties or overnight guests without advance notice.



Valid Drivers License/ID/Passport required. Employment and income verification; references and background checks conducted. Background check fee ( may be required. Once approved, security deposit will hold the apartment. Rent is due upon move-in and thereafter every 4 weeks. At least a 4 week move out notice is requested for month-to-month rentals. A cleaning fee will be assessed at move out.