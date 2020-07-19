All apartments in Glenmont
2703 Terrapin Rd

2703 Terrapin Road · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Terrapin Road, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
CHARMING BUNGALOW w/ HUGE BACKYARD - Property Id: 89898

CHARMING BUNGALOW w/ HUGE BACKYARD & long driveway. Convenient location, walk to Glenmont Metro. Glenmont shopping center across the street w/ Shoppers food grocery and CVS pharmacy. Beautiful tile floors, spacious living room. Two bedrooms w/ bonus room in the attic that can be used as a multi purpose room. Wheaton HS, Loiderman MS, and Glenallen ES within 1 mile radius.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89898
Property Id 89898

(RLNE4562885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have any available units?
2703 Terrapin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 2703 Terrapin Rd have?
Some of 2703 Terrapin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Terrapin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Terrapin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Terrapin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Terrapin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd offer parking?
No, 2703 Terrapin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Terrapin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have a pool?
No, 2703 Terrapin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have accessible units?
No, 2703 Terrapin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Terrapin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Terrapin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Terrapin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
