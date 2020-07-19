2703 Terrapin Rd

Amenities
CHARMING BUNGALOW w/ HUGE BACKYARD - Property Id: 89898
CHARMING BUNGALOW w/ HUGE BACKYARD & long driveway. Convenient location, walk to Glenmont Metro. Glenmont shopping center across the street w/ Shoppers food grocery and CVS pharmacy. Beautiful tile floors, spacious living room. Two bedrooms w/ bonus room in the attic that can be used as a multi purpose room. Wheaton HS, Loiderman MS, and Glenallen ES within 1 mile radius.
